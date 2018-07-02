Eugene A. Holt, 76, came to his trail’s end and passed on into eternity the evening of July 1, 2018, in his home, surrounded by his wife and loving family caregivers at Littlefork, Minn.
He was born in International Falls, Minn., on May 15, 1942, to parents Frank and Ethel Holt of International Falls.
He died after a brief struggle with a very aggressive and rare form of cancer.
Gene grew up in International Falls, graduating from Falls High School in 1961.
After high school he worked locally for Continental Telephone Company and took every class available for continuing education in his field in order to improve his skills.
His life’s work brought better telephone communications to residents in northern Minnesota and Oregon over a period of 45 years.
He was a member of the Moose Club of New Mexico, The Oregon Cattlemen’s Association and the NRA.
He moved from International Falls in 1979 and made Brownsmead, Ore., home for 27 great years.
His fondest memories during those days were centered on his ranch, raising cattle, watching elk roam in his pasture, and visits from the grandkids.
Both he and Judy gave a red-carpet welcome to visitors from “home” and could have won a trophy for promoting tourism in Oregon and Washington.
They were proud of the United States and visited most states in the Union, leaving wonderful friends in their wake, from Alaska to the border of Mexico. “Who else would take his Mom on his 25th wedding anniversary trip? Eh?,” Judy said as she recalled their 46 years of being happily married.
He enjoyed many dogs as buddies over the years, driving tractor, fixing and putzing on his farm in Oregon and later his home on the Littlefork River.
He loved being with God in the outdoors.
As an avid hunter and fisherman, he loved to catch and eat. In later years he simply enjoyed the eating part. Stories about these trips were always parts of the visits he enjoyed with friends.
He also enjoyed working in his shop and thinking of what he could design and give away. Some of his original pieces are scattered throughout several museums in states he and Judy re-visited.
Gene is survived by his wife, Judy of Littlefork; his sons, Bruce (Virginia) of Clatskanie, Ore., Bill (Shannon) of W. Richland, Wash., Bob (Connie) of Azle, Texas, and stepson, Warren Campbell of International Falls; his siblings, Cheryl (Tom) Carlson, Tom (Melissa) Holt and Peggy Gustafson; his beloved grandchildren, Eric, Laura (Matt); Jason, Brenna (Patrick); Kyra and Kaylin. He has five wonderful great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his beloved Aunt Romelle of Aitkin; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gene wants all his loyal friends and neighbors to know how much he appreciated their friendship with special mention of recent Amigo, Ivan Padillo of Truth or Consequences, N.M.
Preceding Gene in death were his grandparents; parents; and stepson, Kirt Campbell.
A memorial service will be conducted at Littlefork Baptist Church, Littlefork, with Pastor Greg McClellan officiating. The family will be greeting friends and relatives prior to the service, which is yet to be determined.
Please check Green-Larsen Mortuary website for time and date.
Burial will be private at the Ray Cemetery, Ray, Minn.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Fairview Hospice of International Falls, 2716 Crescent Drive, Suite 1, International Falls, MN 56649.
Condolences may be left at Green-Larsen Mortuary website online guest book, www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.