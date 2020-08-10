Eunice Marie Schaak, 74 of Hilliard, Fla., went home to be with her Lord Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, surrounded by family at the Hadlow Center for Caring.
Eunice was born July 27, 1946, in International Falls, Minn., to parents Addy and Edna Watt. She was the oldest of 10 children.
In 1965, she met Neil and immediately knew she would marry him someday. On June 11, 1966, they were married in Ray, Minn. She was a wonderful mother to Misty, Cliff (Martha), and Stephanie. A loving grandmother to Trisha, Katherine, Stephen, Thomas, Nicolas, Isaac, Olivia, Elijah, Micah; and proud great-grandmother to Nikolev and Theodosia.
She was a seeker of knowledge and truth. She would share her faith with everyone she met, including her friends from all over the world. She was also a self-taught crafter, artist, and certified ceramic teacher who owned her own business for many years.
Most of all she loved, listened to, and encouraged her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, children and their families, a sister Suzanne (George) Mullins of Aberdeen, Wash.; two brothers Carl (Kathy) of South Bend, Wash., and Patrick of Seattle, Wash.
A memorial service will be held at Callahan Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at 10 a.m.
Memorial gifts may be given to www.communityhospice.com Earl B. Hadlow Center for Caring.
