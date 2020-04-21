Evelyn Elaine St. Peter, 93, of International Falls, Minn., died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society-International Falls.
Evelyn was born on Jan. 6, 1927 at Hillhead, S.D.
She married Delbert Helmer in 1945 in Lidgerwood, N.D. They moved to International Falls in 1959. Evelyn was united in marriage to Robert St. Peter on May 10, 1972.
Evelyn worked at the Border Bowl, Helen’s Lunch, Libbies Red Owl, Border Locker Plant, Boise Cascade Insulite Division, and the Western Gas Company.
She was a member of the Berean Baptist Church, VFW Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, and was a volunteer for the Civilian Defense Ground Observation Corps in the United States Air Force 1949-59.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Bennett and Martha (Boersma) Enge Sr.; husband, Robert St. Peter; brothers, Clarence, Vernon, Bennett Jr.; and many good friends.
She is survived by her sons, Delvin Helmer, Larry (Wanda) Helmer; daughters, Judy Helmer Rohde, Mary (John) Maish, Dawn (Joe) Conlin; grandchildren, Kelly Helmer, Brandon Helmer, Kira Robich, Jamie Helmer, Joshua Maish; great-grandchildren, Brayden Reiman, Dominic Reiman, Sophia Gibson, Aiden Helmer, Rylan Helmer, Tristan Helmer, Aryinna Maish-Black, Chistopher Robich, Aryinna Robich; and sister, Alice Martwick.
The family would wish to give sincere gratitude to the staff of the Good Samaritan Society-International Falls for the excellent care and support of Evelyn.
A private graveside will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery, International Falls.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
