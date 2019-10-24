Evelyn Louise Frarck passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, with her husband by her side, in Mesa, Ariz.
Evelyn was born Jan. 26, 1937, in International Falls, Minn., to Blanche and Wesley Clark Manning.
She married Dennis Paul Frarck on Dec. 8, 1962, in International Falls.
Evelyn was an active part of the International Falls community and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the area for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Blanche and Wesley Manning; and her sister, Lala Hatch.
Evelyn is survived by husband, Dennis; and her children, Kevin (Lisa) Frarck of Maricopa, Ariz., Scott Frarck of International Falls, Michael Frarck of Minneapolis, Minn., and Laurie (Walter) Prymak of Fort Frances, Ontario Canada. She is also survived by sister, Bayne Brown; as well as six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1340 Keenan Drive, International Falls.
