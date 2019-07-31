Evelyn Maxine Perron, 81, of International Falls, Minn., died on July 25, 2019 at the Virginia Care Center in Virginia, Minn.
She was born on Aug. 29, 1937 in Margie, Minn., to parents, Edward and Agnes (Olson) Garrison. She grew up in the Margie – Big Falls area and graduated from Littlefork High School in 1955.
She moved to International Falls in 1956 and started working for the University of Minnesota Extension Services of Koochiching County until 1970. She returned in 1975 until her retirement in 1994.
Evelyn was united in marriage to Gerald Perron on April 21, 1962.
She was active with the local Boy Scout Troop 150, and local chapter of the American Diabetes Association. She enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling in the RV with her husband and tending to her flower gardens.
She was also a member of the International Falls Lions Club, and the St. Thomas Catholic Church, where she volunteered with the church funeral luncheon committee.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband; half-brother Maurice; and sister, Beverly.
She is survived by her son, David Perron (Jean Hammarstedt) of Pike Township, Minn.; three grandchildren, Rebecca, Noah, Oliver; one great-grandson, Akyn; sister, Mary (Lawrence) Perron of Ste. Anne, Manitoba, Canada; sister-in-law, Elaine (Rick) Canfield; brother-in law, Roger (Michelle) Perron, Dennis (Shawna) Perron, Richard (Terri) Perron, and Alex (Anare) Perron, numerous nieces, nephews; special niece, Marti; and dear friend, Sandy Correia.
A memorial service will be held Aug. 5, 2019 at noon at St. Thomas Catholic Church in International Falls, with visitation one hour prior to services.
Interment will be at St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery.
If so desired, memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association in memory of Evelyn.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
