Fern A. (Nicholson) Olson, 91, of Littlefork, Minn., died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Rainy Lake Medical Center, International Falls, Minn.
Fern was born March 28, 1928, at Loman, Minn.; she lived most of her life in Loman until 2016 when she moved to Littlefork.w
Fern worked several jobs from domestic work to home health care. She loved working in her yard, garage sales, making doll cloths, collecting clocks, dolls, chicken figurines, as well as spending time at her home.
Fern loved her car and driving and the independence of having a car.
Fern truly loved and took pride in her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; her son, Delroy Olson; and daughter, Sharon Olson.
Fern is survived by sons, Gary Nicholson of Pelland Junction, Minn., and Todd (Pam) St. Pierre of Bemidji, Minn.; grandchildren, Dionn (Jerry Goggleye) Hell, Derek (Jamie) Hell, Shelly (Dereck) Lollis, Corey (Leslie) Nicholson and Justin St. Pierre; step-grandchildren, Craig (Theresa) Hagen, Kim (Lee) Ruzich, Jeremy Larson and Denise Mattson; numerous great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Riverside Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.