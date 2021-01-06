Florence Mae Knutson, 91, passed to be with the Lord on Jan. 5, 2021, due to complications of COVID-19 and pneumonia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Frances Bigler Ericksen; her first husband, Robert Wood; and her son, Robert James Wood; and her second husband, Jon Knutson.
Also preceding her in death were siblings, Constance McCutchon, and Clarence, Harlan, and George Bigler.
She is survived by her daughter Sharon (Mike) Leali; her grandchildren Nicholas, Maria, Amber, and Victoria Leali; along with six great-grandchildren. Her daughter-in-law Coleen Wood; and step-sons David (Sally) and Brian (Angela) Knutson; sisters Kay Kroulik and Shirley Frank, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Flossie was a devoted member of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and served faithfully there her entire life. She worked as a secretary and retired from the International Falls School District. She loved the outdoors and playing cribbage with her best friends and her husband.
In keeping with Florence's request, her body was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, the International Falls Public Library or Ruby's Pantry.
There is peace and comfort in the hearts of those who loved her, knowing Flossie is in Heaven with those who went before her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.