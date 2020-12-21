Floyd Gustaf Gustafson, 84, of International Falls, Minn., died peacefully on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at Rainy Lake Medical Center from natural causes.
He was employed with Boise Cascade in the quality control department for 32 years; he later worked as a custodian for Rainy River Community College for 14 years.
Floyd enjoyed spending time with family and friends. His hobbies included flying remote controlled airplanes, traveling, boating, fishing and many other outdoor activities.
He served in the United States Armed Forces from 1958-1960.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gust and Marjorie Gustafson and a brother.
Survivors include his wife of 61-1/2 years, JoAnn Gustafson; sons, Dan and Bruce Gustafson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
