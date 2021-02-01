Fran L. Zaren, 78, of International Falls, MN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 with his loving wife by his side.
Fran was born to William and Marjorie (Morin) Zaren on May 7th 1942 in Littlefork, MN. He attended school in International Falls. Fran was united in marriage to Marie Knaffla on November 3, 1962 at the St. Thomas Catholic Aquinas Church in International Falls. Shortly after, Fran was drafted into the Army and served honorably for 2 years.
Fran had a passion for driving stock cars and motorcycles; he loved to go fast. Fran and Marie enjoyed many trips across the country on their motorcycle. He was a talented carpenter and mechanic; there was nothing he could not fix. Fran was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a long-time member of the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church where he served as a deacon for many years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Fran is survived by his beloved wife, Marie Zaren; his son, Ronald Zaren; daughters: Chrissy Pope (Johnny) and Janice VanHale (Nathan); brother, Tim (Cathy) Zaren; sisters: Susan Zaren, Kathy (Alan) Milender, Betsy Zaren and Linda (Jim) Peterson; six grandchildren: Angel Zaren, Ron Zaren Jr. (Lani), Ashley Zaren (Chris), Tyson Zaren (Katilyn), Jalen Glapion, Unity Bahr; and four great-grandchildren: Brooklyn, Adley, Adrian, and Sophie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Zaren; and sisters: Margaret Morelli and Judy Zaren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 11:00AM at the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in International Falls. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Military Honors will be accorded by the International Falls VFW Honor Guard Post #2948. In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be made to the Backus Community Center Food Program. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
