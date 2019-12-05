Frances Irene Klassy, 89, of International Falls, Minn., passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Essentia-St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, Minn.
Frances was born Sept. 15, 1930, in Lodi, Wis., to parents Alto and Alonzo Riddle.
She grew up and graduated from Lodi High School.
The former Frances Riddle was united in marriage to Peter Klassy on Feb. 5, 1958, and started on their lifetime journey.
They lived in many small towns making friends and fish stories along the way to International Falls. Together they made International Falls their home for 43 years.
She kept busy with many activities in her life such as quilting, outdoor fires, picnics, dancing to waltzes, polkas, singing and listening to Pat Porter.
Fish fries were always a part of the menu at Peters and Frances’s home. She loved making trips to the casino, playing Bingo or beating you at a game of Thirty-one.
She loved spending time with her family and friends and looking forward to the next celebration.
Frances was happy to be the mail delivery person for the Good Samaritan Society and doing whatever she could do to help anyone.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Peter; son, John Klassy; step-daughter, Josephine Grunder; brothers, David, Ernest and Gordon Riddle; and sisters, Hazel Buchanon and Frieda Schroeder.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Nate (Judy) Klassy of Monroe, Wis., Phillomene (Mike) Davis of Edina, Minn., and Christine (Joe) Arnold of International Falls; sister, Fern Hughes of Zephyr Hills, Fla.; grandchildren, Rose, Mikayla, Samantha, Amber, Nic, Tierra, Mackenzie, Savannah, Keith and Yvonne; many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Frances had many special friends and loved ones.
Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Mark Jerstad Fellowship Hall at the Good Samaritan Society.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, International Falls.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.