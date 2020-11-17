Francine L. Lagerstrom, age 90, of Grand Rapids, Minn., passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living. The angels gained a special one with Fran’s passing.
Francine was born in 1929 to Thomas and Agnes Hardy in International Falls, Minn. She attended school in International Falls before marrying Louie John Lagerstrom on May 8, 1947. Francine and Louie moved to Grand Rapids, Minn., in 1965 where they owned and operated Fran’s Pizza House from 1965-1974. Fran was well known for her pizza, sloppy joes, and baked goods.
Francine loved to crochet, listen to music, win dance contests, be outside, mow lawns, and paint houses. She was also a big fan of Clark Gable. Francine was an excellent mom and loved her children and grandchildren dearly. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene and was active in various church activities and the missionary society.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louie; son, Louie; grandsons, Brett and Billy; brother, Thomas Hardy, Jr.; an special friend and companion, Ade Johnson.
Francine is survived by her daughters, Dawn (Don) Odden of Grand Rapids, Minn., Barb (Rob Week) DuHamel of Sauk Rapids, Minn.; son, Chris Lagerstrom of Deer River, Minn.; stepdaughters, Judy Thompson and Barb (Joe)Sherman; sister, Shirley Hull of Grand Rapids, Minn.; sister-in-law, Clara Hardy of International Falls, Minn.; grandchildren, Sarah Lagerstrom, Jennifer (Rob) Johnson, Denise (Scott) Wass, Troy (Wendy) Odden, and Danny Odden; six great grandchildren; and two great- greatgrandchildren.
Fran’s family would like to thank Diamond Willow Assisted Living Staff for being such kind and talented caregivers.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in 2021, to honor this very special woman.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, Minn. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
