Francis 'Frank' Kohlhase died suddenly but peacefully on Wednesday, March 10, at home with family. He was 92.
Frank was born May 4, 1928 in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to Edmond Jean and Sylvia Hafdahl. He spent his first few years in Little Fork, Minnesota, until Sylvia married Joyce (J.C.) Kohlhase in 1932 and they moved to Mizpah, Minnesota. The family later moved to International Falls, Minnesota, where Frank lived until he graduated from high school in 1946.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents and step-father J.C.; his wife, Beatrice; his brother, Richard (Audrey); and his first wife, Avis. He is survived by his son, Kent, beloved daughter-in law Amy and grandson Jack; son Kohl; son Johl; sister Patricia (Lou); sister Elaine (Dave); brother Jerry (Carol); sister-in-law Audrey; granddaughter Anna and great granddaughter Beatrice; and more than 30 cousins.
After graduating from high school, Frank enlisted in the U.S. Army in October 1946. After training as an M.P., he went to Tokyo, Japan to serve as a guard at the International Military Tribunal for the Far East, often referred to as the Japan War Crimes Trials.
He and other soldiers were hand picked for this duty by General Douglas MacArthur, whom he met in person. In Tokyo, he was promoted to sergeant, and ended up supervising the guard detail. He met and talked at length with many of the high-ranking Japanese generals and admirals during the trials, including Hideki Tojo, Prime Minister of Japan during World War II.
Frank was a beloved son, brother, cousin, husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and he will be deeply missed.
A celebration of life will be announced later for summer 2021.
