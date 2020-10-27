Gale Margaret Stone, 79, of International Falls, Minn., passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 due to complications of COVID 19. Gale was born on March 15, 1941, the youngest child of Roland and Margaret Manecke in Wausau, WI. (She was named after the winter Gale blizzard of 1941 which enveloped the entire Midwest for days.) She grew up in Wisconsin and graduated from Wausau High School in 1959. She met Jim Jennison while working as a secretary at Wausau Insurance Company and they married in 1961. Gale and Jim had 3 children together, Jami Beth, Jill and Jay. Gale and Jim divorced in 1980. While working as the Airport Manager for the Wausau Municipal Airport, she met Terry Stone from International Falls. They married in 1985 and Gale relocated to Int’l Falls with Terry.
Gale and Terry purchased Soundnorth from Terry’s parents, Doris and Lee Stone, which they continue to own to this day. Gale specifically started and ran the commercial printing division of the store, as well as doing the bookkeeping, until she retired in 2016.
Gale was preceded in death by her parents, sister Diane Heckendorf, brother Wayne Manecke, son Jay Roland Jennison and granddaughter Ellianah Sophia Bolduc, her dogs Edgar, L.D. and Carter Blake.
Gale is survived by husband Terry, daughters Jami Beth Traska (Joe Mershon) of the Falls and Jill Bolduc (Tim) of the Twin Cities area, granddaughters Halle, Courtney, and Brooke, and her beloved dogs Karma, Maxwell, and Toby.
Gale enjoyed choreographing and line dancing for many years at the Roadhouse, Elk’s Club and VFW. She really loved competing in line dance competitions throughout the state with the Border Stompers. She loved knitting and crocheting - her “made with love” slippers were always requested and cherished gifts.
She was a woman of faith, courage and generosity, strength, spirit and wit, but most of all love – to the moon and back.
Those who knew Gale knew her as a sassy, fun-loving spark plug who always had a smile and listening ear. She will be very missed by us all.
The family requests that any memorials go to Borderland Humane Society. A memorial service will be held in her honor at Littlefork Lutheran Church at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. CDC regulations will be followed.
