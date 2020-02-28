Garrett Orrin Anderson

Dec. 31, 1982 – Feb. 24, 2020
We are saddened to inform our family and friends of the death of our son Garrett on Feb. 24 after receiving palliative care at Battle Creek VA Hospital in Battle Creek, Mich.
Garrett was born on Dec. 31, 1982, at McChord Air Force Base in Tacoma, Wash. He traveled around the world through his dad’s career in the Air Force. After landing in Panama City, Fla., and graduating from Rutherford High School, Garrett also wanted to be part of the military. He joined the Marine Corps in early 2009. His graduation from bootcamp at Camp Lejeune, N.C., was a memorable and joyous occasion.
Garrett served as a Cyber Network Operator, but he was always quick to say a Marine is always a Marine first and then his MOS (Military Occupational Specialty) comes second. After his specialty schooling, he was assigned to infantry unit 2nd Battalion 3rd Marines out of Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. Soon after arriving to the island, he deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and later completed a deployment to Okinawa, Japan, with an extended stay in South Korea. Garrett was not only exceptional at his primary occupation, but an excellent sharpshooter as well and became a Marksmanship coach, living up to the “Every Marine a rifleman” creed.
Garrett earned the rank of Sergeant and was honorably discharged in early 2014. His personal awards include a Good Conduct Metal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, a Korean Defense Service Medal and an individual Certificate of Commendation.
After he was honorably discharged in early 2014, he went to live near his Marine brothers in Michigan. They had a camaraderie that he said we would only understand if we had slept in a hole with someone for 3 days straight. Garrett loved living in Michigan. He spent his time camping, reading, fishing, socializing around a campfire and living the small-town life.
Garrett will be greatly missed. He loved telling and re-telling stories. He would say he didn’t care if we had already heard the story, he was going to tell it to us anyway.
Survivors include his parents, Gary and Kathy Anderson, sister, Nina Anderson Nickels, brother-in-law, Frankie Nickels Jr., nephews Eli and Leo and maternal grandmother, Marian Brunette Johnson all residing in Denton, Texas. Paternal grandfather Alvin Stene of Littlefork, Minn.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Orrin M. Johnson, paternal grandfather Roger Anderson and paternal grandmother Shirley Stene.
