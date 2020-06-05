Gary Glen Skallman, 72, resident of International Falls, passed away on June 2, 2020. in Bigfork, Minn.
Gary was born on Oct. 7, 1947, in Bigfork. After high school he attended Bemidji State University and earned a bachelor of science in civil engineering. Following college, he moved to International Falls where he spent 21 years as a volunteer fireman, alongside his 48-year career with the city of International Falls from which he just retired January, 2020.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents Glen and Lila Skallman.
Gary had many interests. He was an avid hunter, outdoorsman and a founding member of the Camp 83 hunting crew. He also enjoyed road tripping adventures, sports, photography, studying geography and reading his newspapers.
Gary’s greatest joy was his family. He was a strong patriarch and did his best to teach and guide them. He was a loving father to his only son, Allen, and loving grandfather to Kaysha, Kylie and Lane, and loving great-grandfather to Jimi. He was the happiest when spending time with them.
Survived by his son Allen (Tracy) Skallman, beloved grandchildren Kaysha Graves, Kylie Skallman and Lane Skallman; great-grandson Jimi Molskness; brothers Kirk (Georgia) Skallman, Mark (Betty) Skallman; and sister Zona (Gordy) Kinn, along with numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, furry grandkids, and many special friends.
Gary was a strong, proud and good man. He is loved and will be missed by many.
Services will be held outside on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Grace Community Lutheran Church in Bigfork. Visitation at 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. service, with the burial at the Bigfork Cemetery directly following. COVID-19 distancing will be observed.
Arrangements are by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River and Bigfork, Minn.
