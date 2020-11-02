Gary Vernon Skrien, M.D., 69, of Marshall, died on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at his home.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, from 6-9 p.m. with a prayer service at 8:15 p.m. at Living Word Lutheran Church in Marshall.
Visitation will continue Sunday, Nov. 8, from 1-2 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. at the church. Due to COVID-19, masks are required in church. The service will be available by livestream for those unable to attend at www.livingwordmarshall.org.
Interment to follow in the Clarkfield Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gary’s memory can be made to Living Word Lutheran Church or Prairie Home Hospice of Marshall.
Arrangements are with the J.H. Lynner Funeral Home in Clarkfield www.jhlynner.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.