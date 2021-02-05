Gary William Hart, 37, of International Falls, Minnesota, died on Sunday, January 31, 2021.
Gary was born on May 25, 1983 in International Falls to parents, Raymond and Karla (Qualley) Hart.
He was a Heavy Equipment Operator for Koochiching County.
Gary loved fishing, hunting, going to the shack and camping.
He enjoyed every moment with his children, Cora and Asher, they were the center of his world.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Hart; grandmother, Opal Kostka; grandfather, Kermit Qualley; uncles, Larry Hart, Tom Morin; and aunt Glenda Phillips.
Gary is survived by the mother of his children, Amy Morrison; son, Asher Hart; daughter, Cora Hart; mother, Karla Hart; grandmother, Lucille Qualley; sister, Teri Hart (Nathan), Lisa (Benjamin) Mortenson; and his friends he considered brothers, Gary Silvers, Kelsey Christianson, Noah Ginter, and Jay Taylor.
Due to Covid 19, a private memorial service will be conducted at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Quast officiating.
Honorary Pallbearers are Gary Silvers, Kelsey Christianson, Noah Ginter, Mitch Melander, Brett Lucek, Jay Taylor, and Benjamin Mortenson.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
