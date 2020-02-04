Gene Glen “Pete” Morgan, 92, of Littlefork, Minn., died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Littlefork Care Center, Littlefork, Minn.
Gene was born Jan. 23, 1928, in Koochiching County, Minn., to John and Delia Morgan and later resided on the Littlefork River near Loman, Minn.
Gene was united in marriage to the former Gretchen Nicholson on July 24, 1959. They owned and operated Morgan’s Greenhouse for over 30 years.
Gene enjoyed feeding the birds, gardening in his vegetable gardens, and wood working. He loved dogs.
He served in the United States Army Air Corps.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Gretchen; parents, John and Delia; step-mother, Anna; sister, Helen; brother, Claude; and brother-in-law, Charles.
Gene is survived by his children, Deanna (Gary) Rasmussen, Jerry (Bonnie) Selberg, both of International Falls, Gleora (Jerry) Palm of Loman and Von (Kris) Morgan of International Falls; grandchildren, Stacy Rasmussen (Kelly Alleman), Sherri (Gary) Mannausau, Adam (Emily) Rasmussen, Kay Selberg (Joe Farris), Ted Selberg (Amanda Clark), Tony (Leesa) Palm, Bryan (Leola) Palm, Maggie Morgan, Emma Morgan and Henry Morgan; great-grandchildren, Riley, Logan, Camryn, Adrion, Shay, Chelsea, Heather, Nissa, Nicholas, Annika, Clara, Simon, Waylon and Clayton; great-great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Harlyn, Tanner, Macklin and Kinsley; many nieces and nephews, including Mike and John Wintermeyer of the Twin Cities; and his nursing home family and caregivers.
A graveside service with a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the spring.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.