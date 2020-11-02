The Rev. Dr. Gene W. Laramy, former Minister at Faith United Church of Christ, died on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 surrounded by family shortly after being placed in home hospice at his home in Prescott, AZ. He had turned 93 just 10 days earlier.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ida; three brothers, Behlmer, Richard and Charles; an infant sister, a daughter, Sherri and a granddaughter Shawnda. He is survived by his wife of over 71 years, Inez, three sons: Dan - Orr’s Island, ME, Ron (Alisa) Bloomington, MN, and Charlie (Brenda) Glen Cove, NY. He is also survived by six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
After working as a machinist, draftsman and salesman in his earlier years, his life went in a dramatically different direction when he was called to the Christian ministry at the age of 40. A calling he always said was not his own.
He immediately went back to college, receiving his Associate in Arts Degree after three years of night school. He then entered the Bachelor of Arts program at the University of Maine, Orono, ME, and the Master of Divinity Degree program at Bangor Theological Seminary at the same time, graduating from both in 1971. Dr. Laramy even gave the invocation at his own college graduation. After graduation he worked for two years as Sr. Minister at the Pittsfield, ME Congregational Church, the same church he served for four years as a student minister while going to seminary. In 1973 he accepted a call to Faith United Church of Christ in International Falls, MN where he served as Sr. Minister for nine and a half years. While serving this church he entered the Doctoral program at the San Francisco Theological Seminary in San Anselmo, CA graduating with a Doctor of Ministry/Psychology Degree in 1979.
Having attended several workshops and seminars at the Elisabeth Kubler - Ross Institute and the Menninger Foundation during his ministry, he once again decided to take a different direction in his journey of helping others.
Dr. Laramy and Inez decided to conduct workshops on Death and Dying, Grief and Bereavement and Biofeedback as a means of Stress Management while traveling across the Southwestern part of the country. After doing this for a year, he decided to go back to his first love, the church, and served churches in southern Minnesota, Nebraska, and Sun City, Arizona where he retired in 1992 from the Church of The Palms. He came out of retirement to work part time at Lakeview Methodist Church in Sun City until 2002 when he retired for the second time.
Dr. Laramy and Inez also conducted overseas tours with Nawas International Travel for 40 years going to many parts of the globe, visiting six of the seven continents.
Dr. Laramy vowed, when he received the call to the ministry, he would spend the rest of his life helping people help themselves and he did so in many different ways: through his ministry; through his workshops; and through his writings. He published five books: "What Do You Say After You Say You’re Sorry," published by Vantage Press in 1985, "It’s Never Too Early, But It Can Be Too Late!" published in 2010 by Mill City Press, "Speaking To People’s Needs," self-published in 2013, "Unconditional Love," published by Westbow Press in 2017, and "God Works In Mysterious Ways," self-published in 2018.
Dr. Laramy loved life and lived it to its fullest. He loved his wife, Inez, their three children and his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was the happiest when he was helping others help themselves and loved counseling those in need. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him and experienced his tremendous wit and humor. He touched many, many lives during his time on this earth.
He often said he was ready to meet his maker whenever that time came, and we take solace in this fact.
When that day did come, he was ready.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be planned at a future date.
