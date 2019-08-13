Genevieve Adeline (Glubka) Battalion, 81, of International Falls, Minn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday Aug. 11, 2019, at the Littlefork Care Center, Littlefork, Minn., with her family by her side.
Genevieve was born Sept. 29, 1937, in International Falls to Theodore and Melania Glubka.
On July 23, 1955, she married the love of her life, Peter Battalion Sr.
Genevieve was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend.
She is loved and will be greatly missed by all.
In her early years she enjoyed working at Rig Jig Tackle and Al’s A&W but most of all she loved staying at home crocheting, calligraphy writing, and doing cross stitch.
She also enjoyed fishing, and hunting with her grandkids, visiting her special friends, Judy Potter and Marcella Foyt, and just going on rides.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Melania; an infant sister, Evelyn; husband, Peter; and son, Theodore “Teddy” Battalion.
Genevieve is survived by her four sons, Peter Jr., Christopher (June) and Steve (Patty), all of International Falls, and Eugene (Christine) of Willmar, Minn.; four grandchildren, Brianna, Nicholas, Casey and Kori; brothers, James (Joan) Glubka of Hugo, Minn., and George (Georgeianne) Glubka of Robbinsdale, Minn.; sisters, Barbara Glubka of St. Paul, Minn., and Toni (Dean) Logering of Merrifield, Minn.; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and grand-dog, “Gunnar.”
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Green-Larsen Mortuary, with the reading of the rosary starting at 10.
A luncheon will follow the service at Aquinas Hall.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.