In loving memory. Genevieve (Geny) Handley was filled with joy, love and zest for life. She was a very social person, loved her family. Loved playing games, so good at cards.
Geny was born to Andrew Erickson and Ada Beatrice Gagnon in 1924 Border, Minnesota. Three sisters, Annabelle, Sylvia, who have preceded her in death and Agnes Amiot still living in International Falls, Minnesota. She married Richard Titus. They lived in International Falls where she had three children, Pamela, Nancy and Maurice, all living. She worked as an LPN in the hospital in International Falls.
She moved to California 1978 following divorce. She met Bob Handley and they married. They traveled in a class C motorhome to visit relatives. Bob died 2001. Geny moved then to Arkansas then spent winters in Arizona. She loved her birthday parties, 80th in San Diego, 90th Arkansas with her square dancing friends, 95th International Falls.
Given the restrictions of COVID there will be no funeral. She was a grand lady and had a grand life. She loved the lord.
Gen - a beautiful lady, inside and out! Have known her for years - always impressed by what a marvelous water skier she was - we have lost a truly wonderful lady and person - deepest sympathies to her loved one.
