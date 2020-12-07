George Mike Kostin, 73, of Bemidji, Minn., died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.
George was born April 13, 1947, in International Falls, Minn., the son of Harry and Leona (Covel) Kostin. He was raised and educated in International Falls; graduating high school in 1966. He also attended Bemidji State College, North Dakota State University, and Evergreen College in Olympia, Wash.
He married Bonnie Jean Raboin Feb. 26, 1968, in Orr, Minn. They lived and worked in International Falls; Minneapolis, Minn.; Bemidji; Glendive, Mont.; and Olympia. He enjoyed art, sign painting, fishing, and trucking.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Kostin of Bemidji; daughter Tanya (Matthew) Theis of Bemidji; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Leona Erickson; stepfather, Arthur Erickson; father, Harry Kostin; brother, Donald Fiester; sister, Esther Husar; sister, Jean Frish; sister, Nadine Phillips; and brother, Duane.
Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.