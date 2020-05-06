George Randall Bahr, 78, of International Falls, Minn., died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Rainy Lake Medical Center in International Falls following a 15-month battle with leukemia.
George was born on Nov.25, 1941 in International Falls to parents, George and Myrtle (Thiele) Bahr.
He graduated from Falls High School in 1960 and went to college at UMD for two years in Duluth, Minn.
George served in the United States Air Force for four years; two years in Japan, and two years in the United States. All four years were spent in the security service working with code. After his discharge from the service, he came home in early 1968 to International Falls and went to work with his father at B & B Motors. So began his career in the car business. After 40 years in the business, George retired in 2004 from Wherley Motors.
George married in 1971 to Harrietta Gillingham Stiras. They had five children, Sebrina, Shanie, Stephanie, Susanne, and Sean. They later divorced.
In 1998 George married Linda Wimmer Bahr. They enjoyed traveling to visit children, siblings, and later grandchildren and following their activities. They enjoyed their trips to Arizona and also a number of trips to the Black Hills, one of his favorite destinations.
George also enjoyed boating on Rainy Lake, playing cards, trips to the casino, reading, and computer games. He especially enjoyed his annual deer hunting stay at “The Buckhorn”.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Bahr Jr. and Myrtle Bahr; and daughter, Sebrina.
George is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Sean Bahr of Houghton, Mich., William (Linda) Schmidtbauer of Brooklyn Park, Minn.; daughters, Shanie (Kyle) Britton of Plymouth, Minn., Stephanie Bahr of Long Lake, Minn., Susanne Bahr of Plymouth, Tina (Chad) Besch of International Falls; seven grandchildren, Unity, Emerson, Everett, Olivia, Justin, Joseph, Emily; sisters, Judith Bahr, Kaye (Don) Carlson, Debbie (Ray) Ostman; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his little white schnauzer, Molly.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
