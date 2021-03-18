George William Walla Jr., 72, of International Falls, Minnesota, died at his home on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
He was born August 19, 1948 in Gary, Indiana.
George enjoyed playing on the computer, he was considered a handy-man and was good at repairing things around the house. He also enjoyed making small wood projects for Bev.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Margaret Walla; and brother, Mike Maldoon.
George is survived by his wife, Beverly Walla; son, George Walla III; step-sons, Derek and Justin Hart; daughters, Chrissy and Margaret; step-daughter, Stacy Hart; brother, Jim (Linda) Maldoon; and sister, Cindy (Mike) Ligda.
A private memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Green-Larsen Mortuary.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
