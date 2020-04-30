Gerald Bahr, 70, of International Falls, Minn., died on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Ray Minn.
He was born on Sept. 18, 1949 in International Falls to Raymond and Mildred Bahr.
Jerry was in the middle of 6 children; Raymond Jr., Janice, Sharon, Jimmy and Donna.
Jerry grew up in International Falls and went to school until the eighth grade. He worked as a painter for years and traveled all around including several years in Colorado.
Jerry was one of those guys that could fix almost anything and loved to tinker on his cars and going out to his buddy Bob Harala’s farm.
Jerry and his niece were especially close, and he was known as Uncle Jerry to everyone they came into contact with, and he always was there to help with any project or just a cruise around town.
Jerry was known for his easy-going attitude and he liked to give all his nieces and nephews heck whenever he could. He taught us to be kind because you do not know what the other person is going through and to laugh whenever you get the chance.
Jerry is preceded in death his brother, Raymond Bahr Jr., and his parents Ray and Millie Bahr.
Jerry is survived by his sisters, Sharon Everett, Janice Hell, Donna (Lawrence) Bellamy; brother, Jimmy and sister in law Abby Bahr; nephews, Greg Bahr, Kevin (Tina) Bahr, Michael (Laura) Bahr, Jerry Bahr, Trinity Hell, Jeremy (Dustin) Hell, Josh (Dan) Hell; nieces, Melanie (Mike) Busch, Christy Riveria, Sheila (Chad) Thetreault; great-nieces and nephews, Austin Geiselhart, Brinkley Busch, Dayton Busch ,and Armani and Romeo Riveria. He also is survived by his best friend Bob Harala.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.