Gerald “Jerry” Bruce Franzen, 74, of International Falls, Minn., died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society – International Falls.
Jerry was born on Aug.31, 1945 to John “Jack ”and Dorothy (Erickson) Franzen at the Falls Memorial Hospital in International Falls, Minn. He was welcomed home by his big brother Neil. At the age of one Jerry contracted the Polio Virus and spent much of his childhood in and out of hospitals. He was a poster child for the March of Dimes. Jerry never let his disability slow him down. As a child you would see him chasing after his brother and neighborhood friends on his crutches. His brother and friends never minded waiting for him because they knew he would let them barrow a crutch to knock down the best apples out of the top of the neighbor’s tree.
Jerry had a love of music his whole life. As a child, he took piano lessons and learned to play the guitar. As young adult he joined a band with his good friend Chuck Lepper and played at the local bars. His love of music lead him to a career in Radio Broadcasting. Jerry was a graduate of Hibbing Community College where he studied Public Broadcasting and Communications. He worked in radio for over fifty years on local stations including CFOB and KGHS. Many locals Looked forward to listening to him every morning on the radio and referred to him as “The Voice of the Northland” He retired from KGHS in March of 2017 and his voice has been missed since by many northlanders and tourists.
Nothing meant more to Jerry than family and community. After graduating from college in 1966, he married his first wife, Judy Good. Jerry and Judy had three children together, two sons and a daughter.
On Aug. 9 of 2003, Jerry married his soulmate, Connie (Woodbridge) Holt. Along with a new wife, Jerry gained a very large family. Jerry adored his children and grandchildren and was known to brag about their accomplishments to anyone who would listen. He loved watching the grandchildren play, taking them fishing, giving them rides in the trailer of his lawn tractor and building gingerbread houses. Along with family and music, Jerry enjoyed fishing Rainy Lake, watching Vikings football, playing cribbage, poker and playing pool. He was a former member of the International Falls City Council, the Koochiching County and International Falls Zoning Commissions and also a member of the Borderland Alano Club.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, brother Neil Franzen; granddaughter, Brianna Franzen and beloved black lab, Cooper.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Connie Mae Franzen; sons, Tim (April) Franzen of Ozark, Ala., Tony (Kristin) Franzen of Hanover, Minn., and Sean (Kelly Jo) Holt of Coon Rapids, Minn.; daughters, Tammy (Earl) Elmore of Newton, Ala., Bonnie (Jerry) Bragg of Maple Grove, Minn., Debbie (Chris) Peters of Zimmerman, Minn., Charlene (Bill) Tomczak, Cherrie (Jesse) Belanger of International Falls, Minn., Cindy (Jake) Roerig of Fridley, Minn., and Heather Dalton of International Falls, Minn.; Thirty-three grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren and his dogs, Daisy and Tucker.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life on Aug. 29 at the Ranier Community Building with a time to be announced later.
Memorials may be directed to 2914 2nd Avenue East, Int’l Falls, MN 56649.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.