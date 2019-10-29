Gerald Lee Kantor, 69, of International Falls, Minn., died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at his home.
Jerry was born Feb. 25, 1950, in International Falls to parents, Carl and Lorraine (Rolfe) Kantor.
He attended St. Thomas School and Falls Jr. and Sr. High Schools, graduating in 1969. Jerry attended Rainy River Community College prior to enlisting to the United States Navy.
After returning from the service, Jerry worked as a custodian in Boise Cascade, for his father at the family business, Kantor Electric, and for ODC until his retirement.
Jerry had a love for the outdoors. He enjoyed walking, riding his bicycle, hunting, and fishing. He loved cooking and was known for his made from scratch, pumpkin pie which he made direct from the jack o’lanterns. He also loved watching football and his favorite team was the Broncos.
He had a passion for music, and liked following the news and reading.
He was known for his kindness, generosity and the best laugh ever.
His greatest loves were his children and grandchildren. He was so very proud of them.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Carl.
He is survived by his son, Gerald L. Kantor Jr.; daughter, Christina Kantor; grandchildren, Talon Kantor and Steel Galusha; former wife and good friend, Alice Cupp; mother, Lorraine Kantor; brothers, Jeffery C. Kantor (Diane) and Joseph C. Kantor; sisters, Natalie Kantor-Frank (David) and Sarah Arch (Howard); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at St. Thomas Catholic Church.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time.
A private family interment will be at Ericsburg Cemetery, Ericsburg, Minn.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.