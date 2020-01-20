Gertrude Jeannine “Trudy” O’Connell, 85, of International Falls, Minn., died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society-International Falls.
Trudy was born Feb. 20, 1934, in Kelly Lake, Minn., to parents, Fred and Harriet (Dunn) Gibson.
On Aug. 18, 1973, she was united marriage to Joseph Francis O’Connell.
Over the years, she and Joseph were privileged to adopt three daughters.
She taught school at St. Thomas Catholic School under Sister Jean Therese.
Trudy and Joe had been full-time RVers since 2001, spending winters in Apache Junction, Ariz., and summers at Breezy Point, Minn. They were happy to travel together after retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe; and brother, Fred Gibson.
Trudy is survived by her daughters, Anita (Leo) Dugas of International Falls, Kathleen Eisel of Superior, Wis., and Sara (Kevin) Flynn of Duluth, Minn.; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at St. Thomas Catholic Church.
Holy Rosary will begin at 10, preceding the service.
If desired, the family would prefer memorials to Valley of Our Lady Monastery, E11096 Yanke Dr., Prairie Du Sac, WI 53578, or at build.valleyofourlady.org/participate.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.