Gladyce Hulda Arnold, 104, of International Falls, Minn., died on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society, International Falls.
Our hearts are heavy - Our lives have changed - The matriarch of this family has resigned. She has left this earth so she can once again watch over all her family.
Quick witted, sassy, hard working, humble and proud-that’s our mom! She gave us wisdom, confidence and courage to become who we are. She supported us, she inspired us and she loved us. Mom was an amazingly strong lady.
At “104” years young-one can only imagine the differences she had seen in the world. Life changes were many but mom was a survivor!
Our mother was born Gladyce Eickstadt on Nov. 5, 1915 in the midst of World War I - the eldest of nine. She grew up in Mahnomen, Minn., where she graduated in 1934.
In 1941, mom and dad start their journey together - this was during World War II. After moving a few times while dad was in the service, they finally settled in Jameson Addition of International Falls, Minn. This was mom’s home until she was 98 yrs. old. In 2013, she moved to the Good Samaritan.
After dad’s passing in 1971, mom became more involved in volunteer work and still at “103” she was ringing the Christmas bell for the Salvation Army. In 1986 mom received the Volunteer of the Year Award - a very proud moment.
A very dedicated lifetime member of the VFW - at one time holding the position of Auxiliary President. Mom marched in many parades, attended all Memorial Day services, sold many poppies, and filled thousands of bags of Christmas candy. If something needed doing she was there. She honored the veterans any way she could.
Mom was also a very active member of the Rebekah Lodge, holding the position of Noble Grand, Past Noble Grand and for over 30 years, secretary. In 1987 mom was given the “Declaration of Chivalry” pin. An honor well deserved.
Mother endured the passing of her husband, Lewis (Bud), two sons-Ivan and Steven, two grandchildren, two sons-in-law, parents, two brothers and three sisters. She was also preceded in death by all of her sister and brother in laws.
Left to reflect on her memories are her daughter, Wanda Linder (Al), son, Marvin (Eileen), daughters, Betty Staples (Jim) and LuAnne Caul. In addition to her grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, she is survived by sisters, Ruth, Esther, and June. Also lovingly remembered by many, many nieces and nephews.
You always said to play, “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox when I Die” – Joe Diffie is there for your own private concert.
You were our world, Mom! You will be forever missed!
Funeral services and burial are pending for a later date.
Condolences may be sent to www.ceasefuneralhome.com
Funeral services are pending until a later date after current public health concerns and guidelines improve.
