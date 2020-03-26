Gladyce Hulda Arnold, 104, of International Falls, Minn., died on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society, International Falls, Minn.
Funeral Services are pending until a later date after current public health concerns and guidelines improve.
Messages of condolence may be sent to ceasefuneralhome.com
