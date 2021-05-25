Gladys Elizabeth Napper, of International Falls, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Rainy Lake Medical Center in International Falls at the age of 86.
Gladys was born on June 20th, 1934 to Edgar and Yula (Steinbach) Castle in Petersburg, North Dakota.
Gladys grew up in the Badger area going to a small country school and later graduating from Badger High School in 1952. After graduation, she attended business school at Aakers College in Grand Forks, ND. Upon graduation from business school, she worked as a bookkeeper at Bergstroms Oil and the Browns Corner Store.
Gladys met and married the love of her life, Blake Napper. They married on June 5th, 1954 at Our Redeemer’s Church in Badger, MN. Together they raised many children, both their own and the many foster children over the 20 years as foster parents. In later years they loved to travel. From cruises, bus trips, and road trips to various locations, they enjoyed them all. Gladys was an avid gardener and made many quilts for children and grandchildren.
Gladys is survived by her sons, DeWayne (Sue) of International Falls, Don (Deon) of Baudette, MN, and Joe (Marilyn) of International Falls; daughter, Kathy Napper of Swift, MN; grandchildren, Heidi Van Hale, Stacey Napper, Holly (Blake) Abbey, Ashley (Tom) Van Dolah, Michelle Otsby, and Kevin Frahm; great-grandchildren, Hannah Van Hale (Evan), Emma Van Hale, Sela Napper, Cyrus Balcer, Dylan Balcer, Amelia Abbey, Harper Abbey, Emma Abbey, and Braelynn Van Dolah; brothers, Don (Barb) Castle of Baudette and Elhue (Evelyn) Castle of Roseau; special cousins, Quentin and Lavonne Johnson of Badger; step-grandchildren, Angelica and Sierra Hoopingarner; along with many nieces and nephews.
Gladys is preceded in death by her husband, Blake; son, Darwin; daughter, Karla Ostby; grandsons, Nick Ostby and Damyan Napper; parents, Edgar and Yula; sister, Esther; and brother, Edgar Castle Jr.
A special thank you to Mark Graves and staff of Rainy Lake Medical Center. Also, a special thanks to Leif Larsen and Green-Larsen Mortuary.
If so desired, memorials would be preferred to the Evangelical Covenant Church.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Evangelical Covenant Church on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held starting one hour prior to service time.
The service can be viewed livestream on the Evangelical Covenant Church Facebook and YouTube pages.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
