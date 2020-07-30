A memorial service for Glenda L. Phillips will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau, Minn.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Glenda Lucielle Phillips passed away at home surrounded by family on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the age of 59.
Glenda was born in International Falls, Minn., on Aug. 3, 1960, to Kermit and Lucielle (Lewis) Qualley. She grew up in International Falls, attending school there and graduating from Falls High School. Glenda worked at Bridgeman’s Creamery for 14 years, then at the Holiday Inn until the family moved to Salol, Minn., in 1994. She went to work at Polaris Industries, retiring from there in April 2020 after 25 years of employment.
Glenda enjoyed fishing, cooking, baking, riding “Ole Herbie,” blueberry picking, gardening, puzzles, and humming birds. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandkids.
Glenda is survived by her husband Mike; daughters Sarah Phillips, Angie (Nick) Harmon, Sheena Phillips (Luke Madoll); son Shane Phillips; grandkids Logan Phillips, Alexis Phillips, Kaya Biggs, Tavyn Stolp, Briar and Brentley Williams, Deklyn Madoll, Carter Bourman, Braydon Phillips, baby Harmon; mother Lucielle Qualley; siblings Conrad, Laura, Karla, Chris, Karen, Cathy, Brenda, and Brad.
She was preceded in death by her father Kermit Qualley; brother Carl Qualley; grandparents Allen and Mary Lewis; and nephew Michael Qualley.
