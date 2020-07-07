Glenn Thomas Mannausau, 65, of international Falls, Minn., died on Friday, July 3, 2020.
Glenn was born on July 16, 1954 in International Falls to parents, Joseph and Dorothy (Heaton) Mannausau.
He grew up in Loman, Minn., and graduated from Indus High School in 1972. Glenn moved to International Falls after high school.
Glenn was united in marriage to his wife Sharon J. Krzoska on Sept. 8, 1990.
He was a truck driver for KGM Construction and Northwoods Chipping.
He enjoyed working, deer hunting, fishing, and being out at the hunting shack, and keeping the beaver population down.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Donald Mannausau.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; brothers, Merv (Gail) Mannausau, Larry (Alyce) Mannausau; sisters, Florence Johnson, Mare (Dave) Fearing, Shirley (Dutch) Boeckers, and Donna (Mel) Lopeze.
A visitation will be held at Green Larsen Mortuary on Wed., July 8, 2020 from 5-7 p.m.
Mass of the Resurrection will be conducted at St. Thomas Catholic Church on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Interment will be at St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery in International Falls.
Due to the current health concerns, social distancing practices apply.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
