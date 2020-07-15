Mass of the Resurrection for Glenn Thomas Mannausau, 65, of International Falls, Minn., who died on Friday, July 3, 2020 was conducted at St. Thomas Catholic Church on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Fr. Ben Hadrich officiated, with music by Mark Gierszewski.
Casketbearers were Arthur Peterson, Gene Swenson, Vernon Dahl, Russell Dahl, Kerry Abramson, and Mike Zakrajshek.
A visitation was held at Green Larsen Mortuary on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 5-7 p.m.
Interment is at St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery in International Falls. Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.