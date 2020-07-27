Gordon D. McMurray, "MAC", 86, of International Falls, passed away on July 24, 2020, at Good Samaritan Center - International falls.
Gordon was born in Cardston, Alberta, April 15, 1934, to parents Milford and Cassie McMurray.
Gordon went on to serve in the Canadian Air Force as a lance corporal (LAC).
On July 11, 1959, Gordon married Doreen Pullar.
Children: Susan (Brad Herman), Kathy (Ted Etienne), Gordon Jr. (Shelly), and Dean (Marilyn).
Grandchildren: Sam, Sarah, Ryan, Tyler, Bailey, Wyatt.
Greatgrandchildren: Hadley, Delaney.
Gordon worked at Boise Cascade for many years in the Chem Lab.
Gordon also attained his accounting degree, through Rainy River Community College.
He enjoyed his time outdoors, whether hunting or fishing or just spending time at the shack with the family.
He also loved spending time with his best (fur) friend "Charlie."
