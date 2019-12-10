Grace Edna Watson, 98, of the Littlefork Care Center, Littlefork, Minn., passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Rainy Lake Medical Center, International Falls, Minn.
She was born June 13, 1921, in Barwick, Ontario, Canada, to parents Oliver and Ethel Lovell.
Grace worked at Jim’s Eat Shoppe until her marriage to Rowland G. Watson on June 8, 1941.
Together they owned and operated Watson’s Café and Gas Station.
She was postmistress for Ericsburg Post Office, Ericsburg, Minn., for 12 years until her retirement in 1977.
She had a lot of energy and had an open door for cinnamon rolls, and her delicious restaurant food.
Grace was a “helpmate” for her husband who contracted polio in the 1950s. She sold eggs and did laundry to keep an income with two small children at home.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Ethel Lovell; husband, Rowland Watson; sister, Flossie; brothers, Walt and Fred of California, Bill of Ray, Minn., and Bob of Ericsburg; son-in-law, Pete Vartanian; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.
She is survived by her son, R. Wallace “Wally” Watson (Terry) of Germantown, Wis.; daughters, Joyce Vartanian of Rocky Mt., N.C., and Cathy (Glenn) Davis of International Falls; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and sister, Ethel Monroe of Texas.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at First Baptist Church.
Interment will be at Ericsburg Cemetery, Ericsburg.
Memorials would be preferred to First Baptist Church, 115 Shorewood Drive, International Falls, MN 56649.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.