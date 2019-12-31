Grace Wilmeth Rogers McClanahan passed away Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Rainy Lake Medical Center, at the age of 98.
Grace was born Oct. 12, 1921, to Frederikka C. Christensen and Joseph H. Rogers.
Her parents settled on the Rat Root River in 1902. They were one of the first homesteaders in Ericsburg, Minn., arriving on the Ranier steamer, The Seagull.
After clearing much timber they built a log home on the river where Grace was born, the youngest of 12 children. As a pioneering family, the Rogers owned and operated the Oak Grove Dairy. Grace often bragged, “I never milked a cow… That was what my eight brothers were for!“
As a young woman she was a member of 4-H and exhibited beautiful handmade clothes at the State Fair three years in a row.
She graduated from Falls High School in 1938 and attended the Minneapolis Business School. She went on to manage the Associated Loan Office and later the Standard Loan and Thrift Office in the International Falls, Minn.
On Nov. 21, 1939, she married Clarence McClanahan. They were married for 66 years until his death in 2005.
Grace was an active and faithful member of the Evangelical Covenant Church.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many.
She was known for her beautiful red hair and her Irish-Danish heritage. She loved keeping the family photos, memorabilia and corresponding with her mother’s family in Denmark.
She also had a knack for record-keeping and a green thumb for nurturing hundreds of flowers and plants.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; eight brothers; and three sisters.
Grace is survived by her children, Shirley Melbo of Duluth, Minn., Vernon (Sue) McClanahan of Mounds View, Minn., Ron (Jan) McClanahan of Ericsburg, and Lauren (Leanna) McClanahan of St. Anthony, Minn.; many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
The family is grateful for the staff at the Littlefork Care Center. We will all miss her!
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Evangelical Covenant Church, with visitation beginning one hour prior.
If preferred, memorials may be directed to Backus Community Center, 900 Fifth St., International Falls, MN 56649.
Interment will be at Ericsburg Cemetery at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.
