It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Greg Morin, an IT Specialist and resident of Shakopee, Minn., who died unexpectedly on Oct. 3, 2020, at the age of 53.
Greg is survived by his wife, JoLynn (Dryer) Morin; his brothers, Al and Gary; his sisters, Diane, Jean, Darlene, Paulette, Kelly and Sheila; their spouses; many nieces and nephews; and his best friend Steve Hanson.
He is preceded in death by his parents Leo and Rose (LaBlanc) Morin and his brother, Tom Morin, and niece, Christie Prescott (Morin).
Greg was born in International Falls, Minn., and graduated from high school in 1985, and Rainy River Community College in 1987 with a business degree. He loved woodworking, four-wheeling, hunting and watching sports, including football, baseball, hockey—especially UND hockey. He had a special love of cats and dogs, and cherished his most recent cat, Tasha.
A private service will be held at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom, Minn. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com
