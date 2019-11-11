Greg Marshall Patnaude, 63, of International Falls, Minn., died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at his home after a short illness.
He was born April 25, 1956, in International Falls, to parents George and Patricia Patnaude.
He grew up and lived in International Falls all of his life, and graduated from Falls High School with the Class of 1976.
Greg loved fishing and hunting.
He worked with Bob Piekarski Construction, Coca-Cola, Sha~Sha Resort and was the rink attendant at the Ranier Ice Skating Rink.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Greg is survived by his two brothers, Robert (Sue) Patnaude of Wausau, Wis., and Michael Patnaude of International Falls.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Green-Larsen Mortuary.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.