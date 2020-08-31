Gustav William Holm, 62, of Warroad, Minn., passed away on Aug. 26, 2020, at his home in Warroad from a cardiac arrest.
Gus was born on March 27, 1958, in International Falls, Minn., to Dorothy (McDonald) and Gustav Holm. After graduating from Falls High School in 1976, he attended Rainy River Community College. He and Jean Ann (Wiczek) were married on Nov. 14, 1981, in the Falls.
Gus worked at Marvin Windows in Warroad for 37 years; retiring in 2019. He enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids; weekends at the cabin in Birchdale, Minn., hunting and fishing. Blessed be his memory.
Survived by wife, Jean Ann Holm from Warroad; daughter, Jenny (Aaron) Price of Knoxville, Tenn.; son, Gustav John (Ashley) of Appleton, Minn.; and grandkids, Gustav Steven and Aubree Holm; brothers, Tom and Phyllis Holm and Mark and Nancy Holm; sisters, Marguerite Holm and Connie Holm, all of International Falls; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents, Gustav Ehud and Dorothy Holm; brother, Gary Holm; nephew, Wade Holm and nephew, Brent Holm.
A gathering of friends and family for Gus Holm, of Warroad, will be held on Monday, Aug. 31 from 3-5 p.m. at the Gus and Jean Holm house, west of Warroad. There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 1 p.m., Forest Hill Cemetery in International Falls, Minn.
Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com
