Harold John Baumgartner, 86, of Cook, Minn., passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Littlefork Care Center, Littlefork, Minn.
Harold was born to Walter and Ella (Neuhaus) Baumgartner on Sept. 22, 1933, in Colby, Wis..Harold grew up and attended school in Colby; graduating from Colby High School in 1951. Shortly after graduation, Harold went to work for Zontelli Line Construction in North Dakota as a lineman.
In 1953, Harold returned to Colby to bring his high school love Myrtle “Mert” Haas to Cook, where they were united in marriage Sept. 5, 1953. They were blessed with four children. Sadly, Harold lost his beloved “Mert” in 1983.
Harold was very good with people and that ability allowed him to be successful in his work career. He went to work for Northern Electric Coop in Cook in 1957 and worked his way up to line supervisor before retiring in 1994.
Harold loved sports, and as his children grew, he would often attend their games to watch and cheer. Harold enjoyed playing sports as well. He was on the local baseball team “Cook Athletics” and joined the bowling team for Lens Body Shop. Harold was also an avid outdoorsman. He took many camping trips with his family as they grew up. His children cherish the special memories they made with their father while tenting and fishing on remote lakes in the boundary waters; portaging from lake to lake.
He also enjoyed camping and fishing trips with his friends from work and his brothers and their spouses. Harold spent many hours on the lake catching fish on the line or netting white fish to smoke. As his family tells it with a smile, “He liked to fish but did not like to release.”
Harold also enjoyed cooking, playing cribbage, collecting coins, and caring for his pets.
Harold is remembered by his family as a man who was truly honest, and a man who was tough on the outside but tender at heart. He had a wonderful memory and was a great story teller. He was a jokester and would often tell funny stories as he loved to laugh, and make people laugh with him.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ella; his beloved wife, Myrtle “Mert” (Haas) Baumgartner; brothers, Donald and Vernon Baumgartner; and grandson, Patrick Wilenius.
Harold is survived by his children — Lindy (Leo) Wilenius, Allan (Peggy) Baumgartner, Dan (Melissa) Baumgartner and Mary (Lyle) Larson; grandchildren — Joe (Megan) Baumgartner, Beth Wilenius, David (Kelsey) Wilenius, Sabrina (Will Long) Baumgartner, Brock Baumgartner, Hannah (Jace) Junker, Garrett Larson and Breann Larson; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Pat) Baumgartner; sister, Lucille (Ron) Nelson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Maxine Haas, Marian Haas, Ella Huckbody, Doris and Bruce Wussow, Irene Baumgartner and Dorothy Baumgartner.
The family sincerely thanks all of the caregivers in Harold’s life.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Cook.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
