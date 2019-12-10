Harvey Joseph Kennedy, 79, of Loman, Minn., passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, with his family by his side in Littlefork, Minn.
Harvey was born to Albert and Evelyn (Hell) Kennedy on Feb. 19, 1940, in Walhalla, N.D.
Harvey spent his formative years in Walhalla, and even though his family moved to International Falls, Minn., when he was 10 years of age, he always considered Walhalla “home.” Harvey always looked forward to “going home” to visit family and friends in North Dakota.
Harvey was united in marriage to Sharon Marie Carlson on Sept. 10, 1960, and they were blessed with three children, Kevin, Sherry and Quen. Although their paths led them in different directions, they remained good friends throughout their life.
Harvey later married Jean Westover on Oct. 6, 1990, on Grind Stone Island. The two united their hearts and their families.
Harvey was employed as a heavy equipment operator for most of his life and was a strong union man. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Union, Loyal Order of Moose, Elks Lodge, and a member of the VFW Auxiliary.
Harvey enjoyed racing stock cars and snowmobiles.
In his spare time and during his retirement, Harvey enjoyed a full rich life. He enjoyed gardening, tinkering in his sheds, collecting fine items, and farming. He also enjoyed spending time at the shack and playing Cribbage with his family.
Harvey cherished the times that he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Harvey was a person that would give the shirt off of his back to help anyone. He also had a mischievous side as he loved to joke and play pranks. He lived his life with a huge smile on his face; laughing and grinning the whole way. Even when things got tough, Harvey still had a joke to tell.
Harvey had a huge heart and he loved his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with everything he had; and yet he still had more to give.
Harvey was famously known as “The Pumpkin Man.” He had a long-standing tradition of delivering pumpkins to grade school children at Falls Elementary for “pumpkin math.” This tradition was so dear to his heart that his family knows that “Heaven will have a big pumpkin patch for you, Harv.”
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife and mother of his children, Sharon Kennedy; brothers-in law, Butch Lindvall, Ron Nelson, Orville Olson and Dave Halbrook; and sisters-in-law, Barb Kennedy and Sandy Kennedy.
Harvey is survived by his wife, Jean Kennedy of International Falls; his children, Kevin (Cindy) Kennedy of Loman, Sherry Kennedy of Littlefork and Quen (Kristi) Kennedy of Littlefork; stepchildren, Keith (Shelly) Westover of East Grand Forks, Minn., Janelle Harris of Hatton, N.D., Wendy (Curt) Nyegaard of Shevlin, Minn., Karleen Westover of International Falls and Billie Westover of Shevlin; brothers, Jack (Joeleen) Kennedy of International Falls, Ray Kennedy of Littlefork, Larry (Roxanne) Kennedy of International Falls and James (Sandy Jo) Kennedy of Littlefork; sisters, Lorraine Nelson of International Falls, Shirley Halbrook of Oregon, Ellen (Tom) Ollikkala of International Falls and Iris (Harvey) Steinbach of International Falls; 25 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Littlefork Lutheran Church, Littlefork.
