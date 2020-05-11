Harvey Lee Fischer, of International Falls, MN, passed away on May 7, 2020.
He was born Aug. 2, 1935 in Littlefork, Minn., to Harry and Gladys Fischer.
He married Genevieve Curley in 1958 and was a devoted husband for 61 years.
He spent two years in the US Army, dedicated his entire career to the Insulite as a lab technician in the Research Division, and was briefly transferred to Boise, Idaho.
He also built numerous homes in International Falls.
He is preceded in death, by his parents, sister, Helen Dykeman, and infant daughter, Marie.
He is survived by his wife, Genevieve Fischer; daughters, Sandy (Dave) Ormson, Linda (Scott) Benson; son, Bob (Tammy) Fischer; grandchildren, Sarah and Ryan Ormson, Katie, Emily and Ali Benson, Sydney Dotty and Peyton Fischer.
Harvey was loyal, kind, genuine, strong but gentle and patient. His positive outlook was an inspiration to family and friends. He loved his family and spending time with them snowmobiling, boating, fishing, going to Sand Point Island, traveling to Laughlin during the winters, and camping at the Minnesota State Fair every year for over 50 years.
He found joy and happiness in the simple pleasures of life; especially dancing with his wife Gen. Now he’s dancing in heaven with the angels.
A private family service will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling in Minneapolis, Minn.
Please no need for flowers or memorials. Greatly appreciated will be kind words and memories of Harvey. Thank you! Gen
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
