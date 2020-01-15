Helen Christenson, of Moorhead, Minn., passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
She was born July 26, 1927, in Bemidji, Minn., to Vesta (Joyce) and Warren Paulson.
She resided in International Falls, Minn., from 1929 to 1989.
In April of 1948, Helen married Merton Christenson.
Helen worked for Norman G. Jensen in Ranier, Minn., for many years.
They lived in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and California, Md., after leaving International Falls before arriving in Moorhead in 2018.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mert; and daughter, Mary Beth.
Helen is survived by son, Wayne Christenson of Idaho Falls; daughter, Gayle (Jim) Troan of California, Md.; son, Scott (Tena) Christenson of Moorhead; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.