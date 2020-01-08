Helen Evelyn Duvos, 91, of the Littlefork Care Center, Littlefork, Minn., died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the care center.
Helen was born Sept. 29, 1928, in Roosevelt, Minn., to parents, John and Ruth (Franklin) David.
Helen was a homemaker. She also cleaned cabins on Lake Kabetogama, and was fire watch in Ray, Minn.
She enjoyed sewing and crocheting; making afghans, slippers, mittens, and hats.
Helen liked doing cross-stitch, knitting, various crafts, doing puzzles, and volunteering for the local food shelf.
Helen was a pianist and played the organ for the Church of Nazarene. Her musical talents also included playing the guitar and the accordion.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell; two sons, Randy and Rodney; her parents; sisters, Ione and Alice; brother, Milton “Bud” David; grandson, Shane; and granddaughter, Melissa.
Helen is survived by her son, Raymond Duvos (Lori Bounds); daughters, Vicki Gordon and Amber Callies; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and sister, Donna Fults.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Green-Larsen Mortuary, International Falls, Minn.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, International Falls.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.