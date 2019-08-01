Helen Jean Vold, 90, of International Falls, Minn., died on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society-International Falls.
She was born on Feb. 28, 1929, in Aure, Minn., to parents Bill and Cora (Johnson) Iverson. Helen graduated from Bemidji High School with the class of 1947. She married Morris Vold Sr. in March of 1950 at the First Lutheran Church in Bemidji. He had three children, Morris Jr., Carol, and Larry. Neal was born in 1951. The family moved to International Falls in 1955, and Bill was born in 1957.
Helen was a homemaker and also worked for Ric Jig Tackle/Northland Tackle.
She enjoyed gardening, singing, sewing, church activities, picking blueberries, spending time with friends and family, going for daily walks, and was an avid Twins fan. Helen was a member of the First Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Morris Sr.; sons, Morris Jr., Larry; son-in-law, Larry Larson; brothers, Vernon, Art, Willard, Clayton; sisters, Fran, and Alice.
Helen is survived by her sons, Neal of International Falls, Bill (Yvonne) of Eagan; daughter, Carol Larson of International Falls; daughter-in-law, Kass; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Winnifred Thompson of Mesa, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the First Lutheran Church on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, International Falls.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
