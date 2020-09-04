Helen Mardel Nordlund was born Sept. 14, 1932, in Holler, Minn., and peacefully entered heaven on Sept. 2, 2020. Helen loved the Lord and her family above anything else.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Oak Park Lutheran Cemetery in Weme, Minn., with a visitation one hour prior and interment to follow. Please bring your own chair for the services. Due to COVID-19 masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. The Cease Family Funeral Home of Bagley assisted the family with arrangements.
Helen grew up in Holler, now known as South International Falls. She attended grade school in Holler and junior and senior High in International Falls. She graduated from high school in 1950. She went to Oak Hills Bible College in Bemidji, Minn., for one year and then she attended Prince Albert Covenant Bible College in Saskatchewan for two years. Helen then joined the F.W. Woolworth Company in International Falls, where she was in charge of the candy counter and to this day is remembered as the lovely candy lady. She worked there until she married the love of her life, Luverne. They got married in the Covenant Church in International Falls on July 29, 1967. They lived in International Falls for two years before moving to Clearbrook where they would reside for 44 years.
Helen has left a legacy of love behind and we feel her all around us everywhere we look. Her love for her Savior was real and deep. Many times you could find her on her knees praying over her Bible for those she loved. She was a prayer warrior to the core. Her love for her beloved husband Luverne was an example of true and selfless love. Until her last breath, she was concerned about his well-being. She had a love for her kids,Tim, Michelle, Jeff, and Suzy, that was unconditional. There was nothing she appreciated more than being with her kids. Whether it was cooking together, shopping, playing a game, observing her beautiful flowers or discussing topics over a cup of coffee and a cookie, these times filled her heart. Her love was also evident with her deep interest and concern for her grandkids. Immediately upon seeing them, her face would light up with excitement that was tangible. Her love for her extended family, including but not limited to her sisters, brothers, in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends was real. She always had time for someone to drop in and have a cup of coffee and a visit. She had a sweetness about her that ran deep and always spoke kind and encouraging words about and to everyone she engaged with. She often shared her love for others through the food that she prepared. She made the best homemade buns, cookies, oatmeal bars, banana bread, pancakes, jam, fried chicken, venison roast, gravy, and don't forget fried bread dough.
Helen was a member of Good Shepherd Church in Clearbrook, and attended numerous bible studies and church clubs in the community.
Helen is survived by her loving husband, Luverne Nordlund; her son Tim (Michelle) Nordlund of Sartell, their children Tanner (Mariah), Trever, Tate, and Michayla; her daughter Suzy (Jeff) Brunsberg of Chaska, their children Chloe, Jack, and Anna. She is also survived by her dear sisters, Marvel Beaumont, Betty Blankman, and Shirley Anderson. She is survived by her lovely sister-in-laws, Winnie Anderson and Pat (Harry) Toussaint. She is survived by sweet nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and special friends, too numerous to name.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Anna Hall; son Wesley; father and mother-in-law Walfred and Luella Nordlund; brothers Dale Hall and Jess Hall; brothers-in-law John Blankman and Don Beaumont; sister-in-law Lorraine; niece Cheryl Stone; and nephews Bruce Beaumont and Dick Engen.
Memorials preferred to Oak Hills Bible College or plant a flower in remembrance of Helen.
Messages of condolence may be sent to ceasefuneralhome.com
