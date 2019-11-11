Helen Weum peacefully passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Presbyterian Homes in Bloomington, Minn., surrounded by her loving family.
Helen was born Dec. 6, 1929, in International Falls, Minn., to John and Anna Boresiuk, and was the youngest of three daughters.
She married Vernon Weum on Sept. 10, 1947, at Zion Lutheran Church.
Helen lived most of her life in International Falls where she retired as the director of Woodland Park Apartments in 2000.
She loved to bake for her family, friends and church community, and was known for her chocolate chip cookies and an expansive variety of bars and cakes.
She loved to travel and enjoyed her trips around the country and abroad. A favorite memory was a trip to Washington DC for her 80th birthday. She was also fortunate to have two unforgettable trips to Madagascar.
Helen was known for her smile, kind heart and loving relationships. She enjoyed being part of two special groups, the “After 5 Club” and the “Tuesday Evening Ladies Literary and Cultural Society” with close friends. She was a long-standing, active member of Zion Lutheran Church and involved in the Altar Circle.
Helen raised six children on her own after her husband passed in 1958. She loved her family and enjoyed every opportunity to spend time with her children and their families. She moved to the Twin Cities in 2015 to be closer to them in her final years.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Weum; parents, John and Anna Boresiuk; parents-in-law, Alfred and Amanda Weum; sister, Mary Mahle; brothers-in-law, Walt Mahle and Vernon Skrien; and dear friends, Marjie and Bob Gerlach, and Orlando (Bud) Hokenson.
Helen is survived by her children - Ron (Joanne) Weum, Pam Pavleck, Jan (Famboara) Philibert, Tracy (Jim) Husing, Brad (Susan) Weum and Warren (Dianna) Weum; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; sister, Jennie Skrien; brother-in-law, Larry (Dee) Weum; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service was conducted Monday, Nov. 11, at Oak Grove Lutheran Church, 7045 Lyndale Ave. S., Richfield, MN 55423.
Visitation was at 10 a.m. and the service at 11.
A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Zion Lutheran Church, 530 Sixth St., International Falls, MN 56649.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and service at 11.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Zion Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larson Mortuary Inc., International Falls.