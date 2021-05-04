Hilda Hansen, age 90, of Ray passed away on Tuesday April 20, 2021. She was laid to rest next to her husband at Lyman Cemetery on April 26, 2021. A graveside service will be held in honor of Hilda at 1 PM on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Lyman Cemetry on Co. Rd. 3 in Ray. All family and friends are welcome to come pay their respects and say goodbye. A luncheon will follow at Full Gospel Fellowship (1530 6th Ave) in International Falls.
Hilda was born to Olaf and Aase (Austjore) Haugo on August 30, 1930 in Fort Frances, ON. Olaf, Aase, and their son Eivend had emigrated from Telemark, Norway in the spring of 1929. Aase attended night courses to learn English which she taught to the rest of the family. As a result Hilda grew up to be fluent in both English and Norwegian. Hilda attended Robert Moore School and Fort Frances High School. She pursued an education until grade 10 after which she worked as a clerk at the general store in Fort Frances. This is where she met Bob. Bob and Hilda were married on December 10, 1954 at the Ray church.
They were blessed with their first son, Robert, in 1957 and their second son, Randal, in 1964. They lived in South Falls and eventually moved to Ray near the farm Bob grew up on. Bob’s retirement allowed him and Hilda to enjoy multiple vacations and miles through the states together. Many trips were made to Norway to visit family and Hilda always reveled at the beauty the country offered. Hilda took great joy and pride in being a wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt. She had a heart full of love and faith and shared both by example. Bob passed away in 1996. Hilda lived at their farm in Ray until her passing.
Hilda was preceeded in death by parents Olaf and Aase Haugo; husband Robert C. Hansen; son Robert O. Hansen; brother Eivend and wife Connie Haugo; niece Joanne Kivimaki.
Hilda is survived by son Randal Hansen; grandsons Josh (Emily) Hansen and Jared Hansen; granddaughter Mikala Hansen; great-granddaughters Gracie Hansen and Raya Hansen.
Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. 1 Corinthians 13:4-6
