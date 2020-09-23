In memory of my daughter Brenda Ilene Johnson on her birthday, Aug. 24
When I look up in the sky
I see a pair of wings go by, It is an angel I see.
Through the clouds,
she smiles at me
and I see her pretty face,
I know it is Brenda watching over me.
My arms long to hold her next to me but that
is a dream that never can be.
The Angel waves and continues on her way
so it is without her I will face my day.
I can only remember her in my heart
with love and memories
I love you always, Mom
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.