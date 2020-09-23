In memory of my daughter Brenda Ilene Johnson on her birthday, Aug. 24

When I look up in the sky

I see a pair of wings go by, It is an angel I see.

Through the clouds,

she smiles at me

and I see her pretty face,

I know it is Brenda watching over me.

My arms long to hold her next to me but that

is a dream that never can be.

The Angel waves and continues on her way

so it is without her I will face my day.

I can only remember her in my heart

with love and memories

I love you always, Mom

